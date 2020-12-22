Rachel Zoe ‘Scarred For Life’ After Son Skyler Fell 40 Feet In Ski Lift Accident
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Every parents’ nightmare! Rachel Zoe said she’s “scarred for life” after she saw her son fall 40 feet from a ski lift in a terrifying accident. The 49-year-old shared the news on Monday, December 21, on her Instagram Story with a picture of her oldest son, Skyler Morrison, in a hospital bed to remind everyone Read More
