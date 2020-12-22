Global  
 

SoCal Man Dies in Police Custody, Beaten with Baton & Held Down

TMZ.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The family of a Southern California man who died in police custody says he got the same treatment as George Floyd ... which can now be seen on video as authorities investigate. 33-year-old Ernie Serrano died last Tuesday after he was arrested for…
