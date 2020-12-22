SoCal Man Dies in Police Custody, Beaten with Baton & Held Down
The family of a Southern California man who died in police custody says he got the same treatment as George Floyd ... which can now be seen on video as authorities investigate. 33-year-old Ernie Serrano died last Tuesday after he was arrested for…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Southern California Place in California, United States
Southern Cal, Penn State join list of college football teams opting out of bowl gamesFollowing its loss in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night, Southern California announced it will not take part in bowl season.
USATODAY.com
Hospitals at brink as states brace for more COVID-19 deathsThere are no more open intensive care unit beds in the entire Southern California region.
CBS News
Foster Children Hurting During Holidays Because of COVID PandemicBeing in a pandemic sucks for everyone, but foster kids across the country are finding it especially tough ... and it's heartbreaking. Julie Brown, the Executive..
TMZ.com
Wildfires sweep through Southern California canyon
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06Published
George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020
2020: Black Lives Matter
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:50Published
New York police used excessive force against BLM demonstrators, report findsNew York police used excessive force against Black Lives Matter protesters during demonstrations against racism and brutality, a report says. The probe was..
WorldNews
NYC inspector general criticizes NYPD's handling of George Floyd protestsThe NYPD resorted to aggressive disorder control methods that stoked tensions, the city's inspector general said.
CBS News
NYPD used excessive force during protests -report
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources