Washington Football Team Owner Dan Snyder Weighing Two Name Options

TMZ.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
We have 2 leaders in the clubhouse when it comes to the new permanent name for the Washington Football Team ... and one of 'em is inspired by that other brand of football. Team sources tell us owner Daniel Snyder is strongly considering sticking…
Which NFC East Team Has the Brightest Future Moving Forward?

Which NFC East Team Has the Brightest Future Moving Forward?

 It doesn't appear as if Dwayne Haskins will be the future quarterback of the Washington Football Team as once planned. So, even though Washington may lead the NFC East, do they have the brightest outlook amongst teams in the division?

Dan Snyder Accuses Co-Owner of Extortion to Force Sale of Washington Football Team

 Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is calling out one of the team's minority owners ... flat out claiming the guy's extorting him in hopes Snyder will..
Washington's Haskins loses captaincy and gets fined after going to party without mask

 Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is fined $40,000 (£29,400) and removed as a captain after being filmed at a party without a mask.
Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins fined, stripped of captaincy after violating COVID-19 protocols

 Haskins practiced with the team on Wednesday and remains in line to start if Alex Smith isn't healthy enough to play.
Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT [Video]

Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Gaither football team dedicates season to boy battling cancer [Video]

Gaither football team dedicates season to boy battling cancer

On the day of the Class 6A state championship, the day these players had worked toward all season, there was no football. But there was something bigger.

The Extraordinary High School Football Team in a World War II Incarceration Camp [Video]

The Extraordinary High School Football Team in a World War II Incarceration Camp

Here are five things you should know about the Japanese Americans in California, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona who were sent to incarceration camps on the outskirts at the base of Heart Mountain,..

Why going to an 8-team College Football Playoff is inevitable [Video]

Why going to an 8-team College Football Playoff is inevitable

SportsPulse: The conversation comes up every year but it may finally happen. After seven years of a four team College Football Playoff, Dan Wolken believes there's enough momentum that this time next..

Washington considered releasing QB Dwayne Haskins after strip club photos -- Peter Schrager

Washington considered releasing QB Dwayne Haskins after strip club photos -- Peter Schrager Peter Schrager joins FOX NFL Kickoff to discuss the NFC East. He talks Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Football team, and gives an update on New York Giants...
More changes coming to Washington Football Team front office during 2021 offseason

 Some familiar names could resurface in Washington this offseason
Source: WFT to start Haskins at QB vs. Panthers

 Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins will start Sunday against the Panthers, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.
