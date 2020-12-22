Washington Football Team Owner Dan Snyder Weighing Two Name Options

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is calling out one of the team's minority owners ... flat out claiming the guy's extorting him in hopes Snyder will..

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is fined $40,000 (£29,400) and removed as a captain after being filmed at a party without a mask.

Haskins practiced with the team on Wednesday and remains in line to start if Alex Smith isn't healthy enough to play.

Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Gaither football team dedicates season to boy battling cancer



On the day of the Class 6A state championship, the day these players had worked toward all season, there was no football. But there was something bigger. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:24 Published 5 days ago

The Extraordinary High School Football Team in a World War II Incarceration Camp



Here are five things you should know about the Japanese Americans in California, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona who were sent to incarceration camps on the outskirts at the base of Heart Mountain,.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 02:20 Published 5 days ago