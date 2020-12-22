Awaiting Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card and how they'll release it
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Prince Harry and Meghan Markled were papped in Beverly Hills on Sunday (Page Six has more photos) heading into an office building. It is not known specifically which business they were visiting. It was 27˚C/81˚F in Beverly Hills that day. Harry is dressed for it. Meghan, however, appears to be missi...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card image has been revealed as thefamily sent seasonal greetings and donations to charities. Meghan, Harry andson Archie are shown in a stylised image sitting in front of a Wendy house,thought to be at their Californian home, with their pet dogs. The card...
The Sussexes had already faced a turbulent year amid the fallout from Megxitand other controversies. Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals inMarch and moved to the US, just as the coronavirus..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:24Published