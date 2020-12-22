Florida's Keyontae Johnson Released From Hospital, Just In Time For Christmas!
Christmas came early for Keyontae Johnson and his family ... the Florida Gators star is being released from the hospital!! The 21-year-old collapsed on the court during Florida's game against Florida State on Dec. 12. He was hospitalized in…
Gators star Keyontae Johnson released from hospitalJohnson is stable and will spend Christmas with his family.
CBS News
Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson to be released from hospital: 'Today is a great day'Florida men's basketball forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from Shands hospital, according to an announcement Tuesday credited to Johnson's..
USATODAY.com
Florida prepares for the mystique of Alabama in SEC title game
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:39Published
