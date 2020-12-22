Global  
 

Florida's Keyontae Johnson Released From Hospital, Just In Time For Christmas!

TMZ.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Christmas came early for Keyontae Johnson and his family ... the Florida Gators star is being released from the hospital!! The 21-year-old collapsed on the court during Florida's game against Florida State on Dec. 12. He was hospitalized in…
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Keyontae Johnson out of hospital

Keyontae Johnson out of hospital 00:16

 Keyontae Johnson has been released from the hospital after collapsing during a game earlier this month.

Gators star Keyontae Johnson released from hospital

 Johnson is stable and will spend Christmas with his family.
Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson to be released from hospital: 'Today is a great day'

 Florida men's basketball forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from Shands hospital, according to an announcement Tuesday credited to Johnson's..
