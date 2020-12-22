Global  
 

Review: Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton is a lavish, visually stunning historical romance series

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Bridgerton is Shonda Rhimes’ first production for Netflix, and it is a lavish, visually stunning historical romance series. Adapted from Julia Quinn’s series of novels depicting the lives and loves of the copious Bridgerton family in Regency England, the first season of Bridgerton tackles the first ...
