Jurors Questionnaire in George Floyd Murder Trial Focuses on Protests

The family of a Southern California man who died in police custody says he got the same treatment as George Floyd ... which can now be seen on video as..

2020: Black Lives Matter We take a look at the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, which was reignitedafter the death of African-American man George Floyd.

New York police used excessive force against Black Lives Matter protesters during demonstrations against racism and brutality, a report says. The probe was..

The NYPD resorted to aggressive disorder control methods that stoked tensions, the city's inspector general said.

BPD Launches Internal Investigation Over Body Camera Footage From Protests



The investigation stems from the release of body camera footage from the night protests broke out in Boston over the killing of George Floyd. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:13 Published 4 days ago

Department Of Investigation Report Criticizes NYPD's Response To George Floyd Protests



There’s demand for wholesale change the NYPD after a damming report by the Department of Investigation finds the NYPD was unprepared to deal with protests over the murder of George Floyd, and that.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published 4 days ago