Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Stroll Around Beverly Hills

Harry and Meghan's year in review



The Sussexes had already faced a turbulent year amid the fallout from Megxitand other controversies. Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals inMarch and moved to the US, just as the coronavirus pandemic took hold aroundthe world and the nation entered lockdown. Now the couple are grieving theloss of their second child after Meghan suffered a miscarriage in the summer.

