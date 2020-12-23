Los Angeles Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant On Championship Rings
The Los Angeles Lakers are honoring Kobe Bryant with their 2020 championship rings ... including 2 touching tributes to the late NBA legend in the design. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the returning members of the 2019-20 squad just…
