Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant On Championship Rings

TMZ.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Lakers are honoring Kobe Bryant with their 2020 championship rings ... including 2 touching tributes to the late NBA legend in the design. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the returning members of the 2019-20 squad just…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Los Angeles Lakers celebrate NBA title with most expensive championship rings of all time

 The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their 2019-20 NBA title with championship rings that are said to be the most expensive in league history.
USATODAY.com

Can anyone dethrone the 'King' and his Lakers? NBA season preview

 With the new NBA campaign tipping off on 22 December, BBC Sport looks at the title contenders, the ones to watch and the big off-season deals.
BBC News

Jerry West Alleged Voicemail, Called Lakers A 'Sh*t Show' To Sway Kawhi To Clips

 The man suing Jerry West and the Clippers for his alleged role in landing Kawhi Leonard says West left him a voicemail message in 2019 acknowledging their..
TMZ.com

NBA offseason grades: From Bucks to Lakers and beyond, which teams have set up themselves for success?

 The NBA's regular season is set to start Dec. 22, with five games then on Christmas Day. Here is how we grade each team for their offseason work.
USATODAY.com

Kobe Bryant Kobe Bryant American basketball player

Fascinating photos from a crazy year in sports

 From the memorials for Kobe Bryant to lonely mascots in empty stadiums amid a pandemic, 2020 certainly had its moments. These are the best of them.
USATODAY.com
Kobe Bryant's widow goes to war with mum over lawsuit [Video]

Kobe Bryant's widow goes to war with mum over lawsuit

Kobe Bryant's widow has blasted her mother for filing a "hurtful" lawsuit against her weeks before the first anniversary of her husband and daughter's helicopter crash deaths.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mother, Your Lawsuit Against Me Is Total BS

 Vanessa Bryant is lashing back at her mother -- claiming Sofia Laine only filed a lawsuit against her to "extort a financial windfall from our family." Laine..
TMZ.com

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says league won't 'jump the line' to get COVID-19 vaccinations

 The NBA season opens Tuesday amid COVID-19 pandemic. "We're comfortable with the health and safety protocols that we've designed," Adam Silver said.
USATODAY.com

Five things you need to know as NBA starts up 2020-21 season this week

 After a short offseason, the NBA opens the 2020-21 season with eight new coaches and a 72-game schedule that will end in July.
USATODAY.com

Anthony Davis Anthony Davis American basketball player


LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

LeBron James asks for help finding killer of his friend's sister [Video]

LeBron James asks for help finding killer of his friend's sister

According to CNN, 37-year-old Ericka Weems, the sister of the NBA star's friend, Brandon Weems, was shot and killed in her home.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LeBron James, Anthony Davis To Make Preseason Debut [Video]

LeBron James, Anthony Davis To Make Preseason Debut

The two Lakers superstars sat out the team's first two preseason games. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:44Published
Could Pau Gasol Return To The Lakers? [Video]

Could Pau Gasol Return To The Lakers?

Gasol, who helped the Lakers win two championships with superstar Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010, says he would love to return to the team. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published
Marcellus Wiley disagrees Lakers title was 'one of the hardest' in NBA history | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Marcellus Wiley disagrees Lakers title was 'one of the hardest' in NBA history | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

In a recent interview LeBron James said the Los Angeles Lakers 2020 championship was the 'one of the hardest in NBA history'. Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss LeBron's..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Durant returns with 22 as Nets rout Warriors in NBA season opener

 Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS 2Upworthy

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets FREE LIVE STREAM (12/22/20): Watch Kevin Durant’s Nets debut, NBA Ope

 The Brooklyn Nets face the Golden State Warriors in an NBA regular season game on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, (12/22/20) at Barclays...
Upworthy

Los Angeles Lakers celebrate NBA title with most expensive championship rings of all time

 The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their 2019-20 NBA title with championship rings that are said to be the most expensive in league history.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS Sports