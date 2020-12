Fisherman left shell-shocked after pulling 19 hand grenades out of a river while magnet fishing



A dad was left shell-shocked after he went magnet fishing for only the second time - and pulled out 19 GRENADES from a single river. Che Williams, 42, decided to visit the River Tame near Sutton.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 20 hours ago

Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Is Determined To ‘Train His Hand’ After Accident: Watch



It’s been three months since Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro brutally hurt his hand when he was bowling in his New Jersey home with his family. The 43-year-old has been on the mend since, but now he is.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago