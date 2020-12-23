Global  
 

'RHOP' Star Monique Samuels Doubles Down on Claims Against Pastor Bryant

TMZ.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
"The Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion special got real when Monique Samuels accused Pastor Jamal Bryant of having an inappropriate relationship ... and she's not backing down, despite his threat to sue her. ICYMI ... Monique threw major shade at…
