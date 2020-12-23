Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Mulaney’s Family And Friends Are ‘Relieved’ That He Went To Rehab

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Comedian John Mulaney’s family are both proud and relieved after he checked himself into rehab. The news that Mulaney was seeking treatment for cocaine and alcohol abuse broke on Monday, December 21, when it emerged that he was in a 60-day program in Pennslyvania. Mulaney had been sober for 15 years before he relapsed, which Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Mulaney In Rehab For Coke And Alcohol Addiction

Mulaney In Rehab For Coke And Alcohol Addiction 00:30

 John Mulaney is in rehab for problems with alcohol and cocaine. The Daily Mail reports that 38-year old comedian is 'on board' with recovery after 'struggling during the pandemic.' John has admitted he 'loved cocaine' and 'drank for attention' as early as age 13. Mulaney is best known for his work on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John Mulaney In Rehab For Booze And Cocaine [Video]

John Mulaney In Rehab For Booze And Cocaine

Comedian John Mulaney has checked himself into rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse. The New York Post's Page Six first broke the news that the comedian was entering a treatment facility for 60..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
John Mulaney Reportedly Goes Into Rehab [Video]

John Mulaney Reportedly Goes Into Rehab

Chicago native John Mulaney is reportedly in rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:40Published
John Mulaney Reveals Secret Service Investigated Him Over 'SNL' Joke | THR News [Video]

John Mulaney Reveals Secret Service Investigated Him Over 'SNL' Joke | THR News

John Mulaney on Tuesday dropped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' where he revealed that the Secret Service opened a file on him after a joke he did on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Cocaine, Alcohol Abuse

 John Mulaney will be spending the holidays away from friends and family, he's checked into rehab to treat cocaine and alcohol abuse after relapsing ... TMZ has...
TMZ.com