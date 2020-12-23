John Mulaney’s Family And Friends Are ‘Relieved’ That He Went To Rehab
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Comedian John Mulaney’s family are both proud and relieved after he checked himself into rehab. The news that Mulaney was seeking treatment for cocaine and alcohol abuse broke on Monday, December 21, when it emerged that he was in a 60-day program in Pennslyvania. Mulaney had been sober for 15 years before he relapsed, which Read More
