Is Tayshia Adams Still With Fiancé Zac Clark After Her *Dramatic* Season?
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Bachelor Nation demands answers! Tayshia Adams got engaged to Zac Clark on the season finale of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, December 22, but since there wasn’t an After the Final Rose segment, people want to know where Adams and Clark stand today. According to Reality Steve, the two should still be together. “I highly doubt they’ve Read More
Get a sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", where Tayshia Adams meets the families of her four remaining men on unconventional "hometown" dates. Plus, more TV news including a..
Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette's first Black lead, explores the challenges facing current star Tayshia Adams and highlights the racial issues she wants the show to address: "I don't care if it makes..
After Clare Crawley and Dale Moss got engaged during last week's episode of "The Bachelorette", Tayshia Adams is set to take over on Tuesday night. However, she told "Good Morning America" that she had..