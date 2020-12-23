Kirk Cameron and Christmas Carolers Flaunt COVID Mask Rules, Social Distancing

Homeless charity warns that more rough sleepers may die in Dublin



A homeless charity has warned there will be further deaths of rough sleeperson the streets of Dublin over Christmas if the Government does not intervene.Chief executive of Dublin-based charity Inner City Helping Homeless, AnthonyFlynn, criticised the Government’s response to the homelessness crisis, sayingHousing Minister Darragh O’Brien needed to take responsibility for roughsleepers dying on his watch. The bodies of two men, both aged in their 40s,were found on the streets in Dublin city centre in November. They werediscovered within hours of one another. One of the men was found in a tent onLeinster Lane off Nassau Street, while the other man was discovered dead at ahouse on Longford Street off Aungier Street. He was living in long-termsheltered accommodation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970