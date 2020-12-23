Kirk Cameron and Christmas Carolers Flaunt COVID Mask Rules, Social Distancing
Kirk Cameron took his anti-mask Xmas caroling on the road again, but this time he encountered protesters who were enraged by the flaunting of COVID precautions. The "Growing Pains" star got around 100 people to descend on The Oaks mall in Thousand…
Mostly maskless carolers protest L.A. County stay-at-home orderThe demonstration, lead by actor Kirk Cameron, was against a likely extension of the order amid California's raging COVID-19 surge.
Christmas unites community after church burns downAfter a devastating fire at New York City's historic Middle Collegiate Church, congregants vowed to stay united and uplift one another -- starting with online..
Holiday Pets With Christmas Trees -- Firry Friends!The holidays call for time well spent with those closest to you, and with social distancing and travel plans canceled -- for some, that means spending Christmas..
Inside the $250M effort to convince Americans COVID vaccines are safeThe government ad blitz will try to appeal to people who are skeptical of coronavirus vaccines but not adamantly opposed to vaccines in general.
