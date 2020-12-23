T-shirt Sold with Holocaust Message, '6 Million Wasn't Enough'
A neo-Nazi t-shirt is being hawked online, with a message bemoaning that more Jews were not exterminated during the Holocaust. The shirt is emblazoned with letters and numbers ... "6MWE" -- that's code for 6 million wasn't enough. It's important to…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Holocaust Genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany
Jews Ancient nation and ethnoreligious group from the Levant
Halle synagogue attack: Germany far-right gunman jailed for lifeThe gunman tried to shoot Jewish worshippers - then killed two people outside the synagogue.
BBC News
19th century docs used to evict Palestinians
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:22Published
U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20Published
Vienna traumatized after four killed in gun rampage
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:37Published