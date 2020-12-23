Global  
 

T-shirt Sold with Holocaust Message, '6 Million Wasn't Enough'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A neo-Nazi t-shirt is being hawked online, with a message bemoaning that more Jews were not exterminated during the Holocaust. The shirt is emblazoned with letters and numbers ... "6MWE" -- that's code for 6 million wasn't enough. It's important to…
