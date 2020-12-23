Minnesota Town Gives Green Light for Whites-Only Church
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Just like ol' times in Murdock, Minnesota, where a "whites-only" church just got approval to open its doors. It's true ... The Asatru Folk Assembly applied and was granted a conditional use permit to preach its pre-Christian messages. The Church,…
