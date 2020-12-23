Model Stella Tennant Dead At 50
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Stella Tennant, famous for her modeling work with designers including Karl Lagerfeld and Versace, is dead. The British model's family says she died Tuesday, and they're remembering her as "a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all." The family…
Stella Tennant
Model Stella Tennant dies aged 50She was one of Britain's best-known models of the past 30 years.
BBC News
