Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Model Stella Tennant Dead At 50

TMZ.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Stella Tennant, famous for her modeling work with designers including Karl Lagerfeld and Versace, is dead. The British model's family says she died Tuesday, and they're remembering her as "a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all." The family…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stella Tennant

Model Stella Tennant dies aged 50

 She was one of Britain's best-known models of the past 30 years.
BBC News

Versace Versace Italian luxury fashion company


Karl Lagerfeld Karl Lagerfeld German creative director, fashion designer, artist, photographer, and caricaturist

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

British model Stella Tennant dies suddenly at the age of 50

British model Stella Tennant dies suddenly at the age of 50 British model Stella Tennant has died suddenly at the age of 50, her family has confirmed.
Sky News Also reported by •Daily CallerBBC NewsContactMusicAceShowbizJust JaredDaily Record