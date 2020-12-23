Dr. Susan Moore Claims Hospital Mistreatment Because She's Black, Before Dying of COVID
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Dr. Susan Moore is dead from COVID-19 after claiming she was mistreated at an Indiana hospital simply because of the color of her skin. Dr. Moore, who is Black, died Sunday ... according to her family. Dr. Moore, a physician herself, was diagnosed…
Dr. Susan Moore is dead from COVID-19 after claiming she was mistreated at an Indiana hospital simply because of the color of her skin. Dr. Moore, who is Black, died Sunday ... according to her family. Dr. Moore, a physician herself, was diagnosed…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid 19 coronavirus: Map stokes fears of super spreader event in United StatesSomewhere under these thousands of planes is a map of the United States.The United States may have more than 18 million cases of Covid-19 and a death toll of..
New Zealand Herald
Shemar Moore Tests Positive for COVID-19Shemar Moore has come down with COVID-19 ... and he's hoping this will be the end of a really bad year-and-a-half for him. The "S.W.A.T." actor said when he..
TMZ.com
Shemar Moore, "S.W.A.T." star, says he has tested positive for COVID-19"I thought I had food poisoning... chills and aches all day today... still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose ... I feel fine now," the 50-year-old actor..
CBS News
Kent lorry chaos: More military support deployed for driver testsA further 800 personnel are to be sent to Kent on Christmas Day to help test drivers for Covid-19.
BBC News
Why Trump waited until after relief bill was passed to push for $2,000 checksSeveral aid programs are set to expire in the coming days unless President Trump signs the latest COVID relief bill into law. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News
Indiana State of the midwest United States
Black doctor dies of coronavirus after reporting racist treatment at Indiana hospitalDr. Susan Moore, 52, said she was mistreated, delayed proper care and had complaints of pain downplayed because of the color of her skin.
USATODAY.com
'We just want to find him': Indiana man on autism spectrum missing after flying to New York City, family saysWilliam "Bill" Anderson left his Evansville, Indiana, home on Dec. 9. His family believes he's since flown to New York. He's on the autism spectrum.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources