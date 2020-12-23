Global  
 

Dr. Susan Moore Claims Hospital Mistreatment Because She's Black, Before Dying of COVID

TMZ.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Dr. Susan Moore is dead from COVID-19 after claiming she was mistreated at an Indiana hospital simply because of the color of her skin. Dr. Moore, who is Black, died Sunday ... according to her family. Dr. Moore, a physician herself, was diagnosed…
