Whodini Rapper John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher Dead at 56

TMZ.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
John "Ecstasy" Fletcher, who co-founded the legendary hip-hop group Whodini and was known for rocking a Zorro hat like no other, has died. John's death was announced Wednesday by Questlove, who remembers Fletcher as a "legendary and a pivotal…
