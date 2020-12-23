Whodini Rapper John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher Dead at 56
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
John "Ecstasy" Fletcher, who co-founded the legendary hip-hop group Whodini and was known for rocking a Zorro hat like no other, has died. John's death was announced Wednesday by Questlove, who remembers Fletcher as a "legendary and a pivotal…
John "Ecstasy" Fletcher, who co-founded the legendary hip-hop group Whodini and was known for rocking a Zorro hat like no other, has died. John's death was announced Wednesday by Questlove, who remembers Fletcher as a "legendary and a pivotal…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Whodini
Questlove American musician and music journalist
Zorro Fictional character
You Might Like