Supermodel & ’90s Muse Stella Tennant Dies At Age 50; Versace, Victoria Beckham React Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Stella Tennant, one of Britain’s top and most famous models, died suddenly at the age of 50 on December 22, according to a statement from her family. No cause of death has been given as of yet, but police say there are no suspicious circumstances, according to the Associated Press. Tennant, born into aristocracy (her Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

