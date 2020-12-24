Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75

TMZ.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Mountain guitarist and co-founder Leslie West has died. The band dropped the sad news ... "With a heavy heart, we are saddened to hear about the passing of #Dean Artist and part of the Dean family, Leslie West. [He was] legendary and one of a kind.…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Leslie West Leslie West

Leslie West, co-founder and guitarist for band Mountain, has died at 75

 West had gone into cardiac arrest on Monday and never regained consciousness while in the hospital.
CBS News

Mountain (Leslie West album) Mountain (Leslie West album) 1969 studio album by Leslie West


Related news from verified sources

Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75

 Mountain guitarist and co-founder Leslie West has died. The band dropped the sad news ... "With a heavy heart, we are saddened to hear about the passing of #Dean...
TMZ.com Also reported by •UpworthyCBS News