Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Mountain guitarist and co-founder Leslie West has died. The band dropped the sad news ... "With a heavy heart, we are saddened to hear about the passing of #Dean Artist and part of the Dean family, Leslie West. [He was] legendary and one of a kind.…
Leslie West
Leslie West, co-founder and guitarist for band Mountain, has died at 75West had gone into cardiac arrest on Monday and never regained consciousness while in the hospital.
CBS News
Mountain (Leslie West album) 1969 studio album by Leslie West
