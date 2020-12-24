2020 Santa Tracker Is Covid Friendly, Has A Mask On
Santa is super busy today traveling here and there, and good to know he's COVID-safe. Our intrepid team analyzed the NORAD Santa website ... which allows millions of kids to track Saint Nick's progress as he traverses the globe. He's already…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Santa Claus Legendary character, said to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve
Bangkok's diving Santa spreads joy at aquarium
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
‘Disabled Santa’ is helping the poor in Brazil
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:57Published
'Earliest' letter to Santa sent from Lincolnshire in 1895A report of a girl asking for a paint set in 1895 was discovered in the Grantham Journal's archives.
BBC News
On This Day: 24 December 1955In 1955, NORAD began tracking Santa's sleigh as he visited good boys and girls around the world. (Dec. 24)
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Trump issues pardons as millions wait for COVID-19 financial aidPresident Trump issued a string of new pardons Wednesday night, including for two former advisers and a member of his extended family. While he took action on..
CBS News
India-Russia Annual Summit didn't happen due to COVID pandemic: MEA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28Published
Looking forward to welcome British PM: MEA on restrictions after COVID new strain detected in UK
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
North American Aerospace Defense Command Combined Organization of the US and Canada providing air defence for North America
Tracking Santa | Greg's Geek Fix
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:48Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources