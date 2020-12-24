Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Santa Tracker Is Covid Friendly, Has A Mask On

TMZ.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Santa is super busy today traveling here and there, and good to know he's COVID-safe. Our intrepid team analyzed the NORAD Santa website ... which allows millions of kids to track Saint Nick's progress as he traverses the globe. He's already…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 65 Years Despite COVID Challenges

NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 65 Years Despite COVID Challenges 01:06

 Every year since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command Center in Colorado tracks Santa’s journey over North America.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Santa Claus Santa Claus Legendary character, said to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve

Bangkok's diving Santa spreads joy at aquarium [Video]

Bangkok's diving Santa spreads joy at aquarium

Visitors to an aquarium in Thailand on Thursday received a Christmas surprise when Santa Claus descended into the water, carrying a sack full of food and surrounded by shoals of fish.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
‘Disabled Santa’ is helping the poor in Brazil [Video]

‘Disabled Santa’ is helping the poor in Brazil

Jose Ivanildo Leandro da Silva is well known by locals for his charitable efforts to help the city’s neediest children.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

'Earliest' letter to Santa sent from Lincolnshire in 1895

 A report of a girl asking for a paint set in 1895 was discovered in the Grantham Journal's archives.
BBC News

On This Day: 24 December 1955

 In 1955, NORAD began tracking Santa's sleigh as he visited good boys and girls around the world. (Dec. 24)
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump issues pardons as millions wait for COVID-19 financial aid

 President Trump issued a string of new pardons Wednesday night, including for two former advisers and a member of his extended family. While he took action on..
CBS News
India-Russia Annual Summit didn't happen due to COVID pandemic: MEA [Video]

India-Russia Annual Summit didn't happen due to COVID pandemic: MEA

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava spoke on India-Russia Annual Summit 2020. Srivastava said, "India-Russia Annual Summit didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. This was a mutually agreed decision between the two governments. Any speculation to contrary should be avoided. Whenever dates are finalised, we will inform."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
Looking forward to welcome British PM: MEA on restrictions after COVID new strain detected in UK [Video]

Looking forward to welcome British PM: MEA on restrictions after COVID new strain detected in UK

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava spoke on being asked about if British PM's visit to India is on schedule despite the restrictions after a new strain of coronavirus was detected in UK. Srivastava said, "We look forward to welcoming the British Prime Minister here."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

North American Aerospace Defense Command North American Aerospace Defense Command Combined Organization of the US and Canada providing air defence for North America

Tracking Santa | Greg's Geek Fix [Video]

Tracking Santa | Greg's Geek Fix

Santa,norad,tracking santa,weather

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:48Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID Becomes 3rd Leading Cause Of Death In Santa Clara County; ‘Do Not Gather’ Officials Beg [Video]

COVID Becomes 3rd Leading Cause Of Death In Santa Clara County; ‘Do Not Gather’ Officials Beg

COVID has taken a terrible toll in Santa Clara County, growing into the third leading cause of death this year in Silicon Valley, health officials announced Wednesday, warning of a surge on top of a..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:50Published
COVID Christmas: Bay Area Families Safely Visit Santa Amid Pandemic [Video]

COVID Christmas: Bay Area Families Safely Visit Santa Amid Pandemic

While visiting Santa had a new twist this holiday season due to the pandemic, the tradition endured for many Bay Area families. Sharon Chin reports. (12/23/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:01Published
Santa Ana COVID-19 Testing Site Runs Out Of Funding As Pandemic Surges [Video]

Santa Ana COVID-19 Testing Site Runs Out Of Funding As Pandemic Surges

Santa Ana has more COVID-19 cases than any other city in Orange County, yet testing for some of the most vulnerable has become more difficult to access as funding for the largest free testing site at..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid: Millions more face tier 3 as new strain identified

 London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire will enter the toughest restrictions on Wednesday.
BBC News

Scientists battle to check spread of the new variant Covid

 Millions more people in England are entering the toughest coronavirus restrictions amid fears a new variant is accelerating the spread of the disease.
Belfast Telegraph

Covid: Denmark to dig up millions of mink culled over virus

 The animals will be exhumed from mass graves next year to prevent pollution, the government says.
BBC News Also reported by •CBS News