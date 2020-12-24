Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wife Throws Him Surprise 80th Birthday Party on Zoom
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci not only got a surprise birthday party for his big 8-0 ... he is also the recipient of his very own day in the nation's capital!!! Dr. Fauci's wife, Dr. Christine Grady, threw a surprise, zoom birthday party for the good doc, who…
