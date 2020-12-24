Global  
 

Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wife Throws Him Surprise 80th Birthday Party on Zoom

Thursday, 24 December 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci not only got a surprise birthday party for his big 8-0 ... he is also the recipient of his very own day in the nation's capital!!! Dr. Fauci's wife, Dr. Christine Grady, threw a surprise, zoom birthday party for the good doc, who…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Christmas Eve is Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday. Here's how he's celebrating during the COVID pandemic.

 Fauci said he skipped Thanksgiving with his three adult daughters, who live in different parts of the country, to reduce risk of transmission.
USATODAY.com

Christine Grady Christine Grady Nurse-bioethicist and researcher


Zoom Video Communications Zoom Video Communications American video communications company

