Kevin Spacey Says in Christmas Eve Message Friends Have Contemplated Suicide
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Kevin Spacey has delivered his 3rd annual Xmas Eve message, and this one is about people who have reached out to him contemplating suicide. Spacey, who's had his own troubles with alleged sexual misconduct, starts his message on a park bench and…
