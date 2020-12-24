Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus After Complaining Of Racist Treatment At Hospital

OK! Magazine Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Dr. Susan Moore, a Black physician based in Indianapolis, died of COVID-19 less than three weeks after she claimed the hospital treating her gave her racially biased care. In a nearly eight-minute video posted to Facebook, Moore, from her hospital bed at Indiana University North Hospital, alleged that she was denied medication despite being in Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Watch moment angry son rams truck into hospital treating his parents in India

Watch moment angry son rams truck into hospital treating his parents in India 02:15

 This was the shocking moment the raging relative of patients in northern India's Gurugram city rammed a vehicle into a hospital building.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UC Irvine Medical Center Constructing Field Hospital To Handle Surge Of COVID-19 Patients [Video]

UC Irvine Medical Center Constructing Field Hospital To Handle Surge Of COVID-19 Patients

The University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange Monday was working to construct a field hospital to deal with the surge in coronavirus patients which has overwhelmed the hospital. Kara..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:01Published
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV [Video]

Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV

A vehicle rammed repeatedly into a hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on December 18. The incident was caught on multiple CCTV cameras installed on the hospital premises. The incident occurred at the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published
Man rams truck inside Gurugram Hospital [Video]

Man rams truck inside Gurugram Hospital

CCTV footage showed a man ramming his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital premises at Basai Chowk after a tussle broke out between members of the same family over the treatment of 2 elderly patients...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Black doctor dies of coronavirus after reporting racist treatment at Indiana hospital

 Dr. Susan Moore, 52, said she was mistreated, delayed proper care and had complaints of pain downplayed because of the color of her skin.  
USATODAY.com

Black doctor dies of COVID-19 after complaining of racist treatment

 "This is how Black people get killed," Dr. Susan Moore said in a Facebook video, weeks before she died of coronavirus.
CBS News