Black Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus After Complaining Of Racist Treatment At Hospital
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Dr. Susan Moore, a Black physician based in Indianapolis, died of COVID-19 less than three weeks after she claimed the hospital treating her gave her racially biased care. In a nearly eight-minute video posted to Facebook, Moore, from her hospital bed at Indiana University North Hospital, alleged that she was denied medication despite being in Read More
CCTV footage showed a man ramming his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital premises at Basai Chowk after a tussle broke out between members of the same family over the treatment of 2 elderly patients...