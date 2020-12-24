Oops! Tayshia Adams Accidentally Flaunted Her Ring On IG Before The Season Finale
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () The truth comes out! Before Tayshia Adams got engaged to Zac Clark on the season finale of The Bachelorette, the 30-year-old almost spoiled her season by flaunting her ring on social media. “I guess I can come clean now,” the brunette babe recently said about the incident. “I actually was freaking out. I was screaming, I Read More
Everything about this season's 'The Bachelorette' has been unprecedented — and Tuesday's finale was no exception. The ABC reality franchise did not include an 'After the Final Rose' update during its two-hour finale with star Tayshia Adams.