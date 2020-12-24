Tom Selleck Drops $2,020 Tip at Restaurant for 2020 Tip Challenge
Tom Selleck is all about silver linings because he's figured out how to crack a smile in 2020 ... with a 2020 tip. The "Blue Bloods" star chowed down at Elio's restaurant in NY where he chowed down to the tune of $200. So, multiple that by 10 and…
