Kodak Black Throws Xmas Toy Drive for Kids From Behind Bars

'Mrs. Claus' spreads joy, starts toy drive for children in need



A toy fundraiser put on my a restaurant will help Operation Breakthrough, where they will help thousands of metro kids have a gift to open this Christmas. The organization helps families with kids in.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:26 Published 4 days ago

FAMU Alumni collect toy donations for kids in need



One Palm Beach County organization is doing all they can to make sure kids in need get a toy this holiday season. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago