Kodak Black Throws Xmas Toy Drive for Kids From Behind Bars

TMZ.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Kodak Black's acts of kindness continue even though he's locked up in prison ... this time dropping $20k on a toy drive benefiting kids from his hometown. The rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... Kodak bought mountains of toys that'll…
