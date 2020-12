You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eminem surprise album, Paul McCartney's new LP and Alicia Keys highlight New Music Friday



Eminem surprises fans in 2020 once again with "Music to Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition)." Also out: Paul McCartney's new LP, "McCartney III." Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:11 Published 6 days ago Taylor Swift 'Evermore': What you need to know about the sister album to 'Folklore'



Taylor Swift surprises fans with another new album in 2020. Here are the big collabs and hidden gems from "Evermore," the sister LP to "Folklore." Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago Americans say their pups have gotten them through breakups, job changes, big moves and now COVID-19



The first year of dog ownership will see six pairs of chewed shoes, five emergency visits to the vet and six bolts to freedom out of the front door - according to new research. The survey asked 2,000.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago