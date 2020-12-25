Global  
 

Club Kids Co-founder Michael Alig Found Dead in NYC, Herion OD Suspected

TMZ.com Friday, 25 December 2020
Michael Alig, the wild club promoter who served time for killing a man -- and who was the subject of the movie "Party Monster" -- has died, and authorities believe the cause of death was a heroin OD. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, a friend…
