Club Kids Co-founder Michael Alig Found Dead in NYC, Herion OD Suspected
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Michael Alig, the wild club promoter who served time for killing a man -- and who was the subject of the movie "Party Monster" -- has died, and authorities believe the cause of death was a heroin OD. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, a friend…
