Police Dog Subdues Stolen Car Suspect on L.A. Freeway

TMZ.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
A police dog took a bite out of crime -- literally -- on Xmas Eve. The incident went down Thursday afternoon in Ontario, CA, just outside L.A. Cops spotted a stolen car on the 15 freeway and tried stopping the driver, to no avail. The car…
