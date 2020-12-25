Global  
 

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Breaks Spotify Record

TMZ.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Mariah Carey's got the world celebrating Christmas like it's 1994 ... her classic song, "All I Want for Christmas is You," just set a record on Spotify. Her iconic Xmas track on Christmas Eve set the all-time record for the biggest, single-day…
