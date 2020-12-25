Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Breaks Spotify Record

Harry and Meghan feature in new Archewell Audio Spotify trailer



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year deal with audiostreaming service Spotify to host and produce podcasts. Harry and Meghan’s newaudio production company Archewell Audio has gone into partnership withSpotify for an undisclosed sum but is likely to be worth tens of millions. Theannouncement comes after the couple signed a Netflix deal in the summerrumoured to be worth more than £100 million. The duke and duchess said: “Whatwe love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and toreally listen, to connect to one another without distraction.

