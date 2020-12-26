Donald Trump Says 'Elitist Snobs' in Fashion Biz Kept Melania Off Magazine Covers

President Trump is still not saying whether he will sign the latest $900 billion coronavirus stimulus plan, as federal unemployment benefits and an eviction..

Judge's ruling potentially sets up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after president-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The former federal judge and law school professor joined the court amid a pandemic, a hotly contested election and an avalanche of high-profile cases.

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving benefits for millions of Americans at risk. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

President Donald Trump and First lady Melania departed the White House South Lawn on Wednesday after Trump vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following..

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump donned matching looks and smiles for their final White House Christmas portrait.

Trumps light National Christmas Tree During the 98th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Trump wished Americans a merry Christmas before first lady Melania Trump pushed a button to illuminate the tree.

$900 billion stimulus package is on its way to President Donald Trump. Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Business Insider reports that Trump hates the massive 5,593-page bill.

On Friday, Pres. Donald Trump tweeted his support for $2,000 direct payments to Americans. "Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600?" he wrote. It's still unclear if..