Donald Trump Says 'Elitist Snobs' in Fashion Biz Kept Melania Off Magazine Covers

TMZ.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump has too many grievances to count ... the latest being his anger that Melania has not graced a single magazine cover in the 4 years he's been President, and he thinks he knows why. Trump tweeted his outrage that, as he called her, "the…
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump shuns stimulus bill as pandemic relief expires for millions of Americans

 President Trump is still not saying whether he will sign the latest $900 billion coronavirus stimulus plan, as federal unemployment benefits and an eviction..
CBS News

Only woman on U.S. death row gets reprieve

 Judge's ruling potentially sets up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after president-elect Joe Biden takes office.
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett steers the Supreme Court to the right, but not toward President Trump

 The former federal judge and law school professor joined the court amid a pandemic, a hotly contested election and an avalanche of high-profile cases.
USATODAY.com

Business review of 2020: Covid-19 and Trump

 2020 saw countries grapple with coronavirus, balancing both public health and economic concerns.
BBC News

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes [Video]

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving benefits for millions of Americans at risk. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Trump departs WH after he vetoes defense bill

 President Donald Trump and First lady Melania departed the White House South Lawn on Wednesday after Trump vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following..
USATODAY.com

President Trump, Melania Trump don matching tuxedos in final Christmas portrait: See the photo

 President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump donned matching looks and smiles for their final White House Christmas portrait.
USATODAY.com
Trumps light National Christmas Tree [Video]

Trumps light National Christmas Tree

During the 98th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Trump wished Americans a merry Christmas before first lady Melania Trump pushed a button to illuminate the tree.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

