New Video of Nashville Explosion Impact from Neighboring Business
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The Nashville explosion that rocked downtown sent shards of glass and rubble flying all about in neighboring businesses -- including this one ... which was just a few short yards away from the blast. TMZ has obtained new video captured from inside…
The Nashville explosion that rocked downtown sent shards of glass and rubble flying all about in neighboring businesses -- including this one ... which was just a few short yards away from the blast. TMZ has obtained new video captured from inside…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources