Clubhouse Puts On Live 'Lion King' Production, Thousands Drop In
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Now, this is creative ... a handful of Clubhouse users put on a live production of 'The Lion King' -- complete with a full cast and choir -- and THOUSANDS of people dropped in to listen live. Organized by executive producer and director Noelle…
Now, this is creative ... a handful of Clubhouse users put on a live production of 'The Lion King' -- complete with a full cast and choir -- and THOUSANDS of people dropped in to listen live. Organized by executive producer and director Noelle…
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources