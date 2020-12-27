Pro Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead at 41 After Battling Lung Issue, Not COVID
Brodie Lee -- the former WWE Intercontinental champion -- died Saturday after battling a non-COVID related lung issue, his family announced. He was only 41. Lee -- real name Jon Huber -- was a superstar with WWE from 2012 to 2019 before jumping…
