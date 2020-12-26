Shia LaBeouf To Enter Rehab Following FKA Twigs’ Shocking Sexual Assault Claims
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () Actor Shia LaBeouf is seeking “long-term treatment” after his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused the troubled actor of sexual battery and relentless abuse throughout their relationship. According to reports, the 34-year-old’s attorney Shawn Holley has said that her client is willfully entering rehab to get the professional help he needs following Twigs’ decision to file a Read More
Shia LaBeouf's attorney told Variety the actor is heading to rehab.
Shia is 'actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.'
Earlier this month, he was sued by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs .
She alleges sexual battery and years of abuse...