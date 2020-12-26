Shia LaBeouf To Enter Rehab Following FKA Twigs’ Shocking Sexual Assault Claims

Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Actor Shia LaBeouf is seeking “long-term treatment” after his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused the troubled actor of sexual battery and relentless abuse throughout their relationship. According to reports, the 34-year-old’s attorney Shawn Holley has said that her client is willfully entering rehab to get the professional help he needs following Twigs’ decision to file a Read More