Sharon Osbourne couldn’t have been happier to reunite with her husband Ozzy for Christmas after recovering from her battle with coronavirus earlier this month. The former America’s Got Talent judge revealed on December 15 that she had contracted the illness and was briefly hospitalized, leaving fans wondering whether there was any chance she could’ve passed Read MoreFull Article
Sharon Osbourne Is ‘Grateful’ To Have Spent Christmas With Ozzy After Battling COVID-19
