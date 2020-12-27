Global  
 

Nashville Bomber May Have Been Paranoid Over 5G Technology

TMZ.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The Nashville bomber may have had a motive that had nothing to do with hurting people ... it seems the FBI believes he may have been paranoid over 5G technology. As you know, one of the structures damaged was the AT&T building. The person of…
FBI search home in Nashville blast investigation

 Federal agents converged Saturday on the home of a possible person of interest in the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville as investigators scoured hundreds..
USATODAY.com

Nashville bombing mystery: Questions could be answered 'relatively soon,' mayor says

 A day after a recreational vehicle blew up in Nashville, injuring 3 and damaging more than 40 buildings, no motive for the attack had been revealed.
USATODAY.com

Ex-FBI official says Nashville bombing should serve as "wake-up call"

 Frank Figliuzzi, the former assistant director of counterintelligence at the FBI, says the explosion was "quite likely" a suicide bombing.
CBS News

Transcript: Frank Figliuzzi on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Frank Figliuzzi, former assistant director for counterintelligence FBI, that aired Sunday, December 27, 2020,..
CBS News

FBI zeroes in on person of interest in Nashville explosion

 CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports on the ground as law enforcement officials continue to investigate an RV explosion that leveled parts of downtown Nashville.
CBS News

