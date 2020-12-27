Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Super Gonorrhea' on the Rise Due to COVID-19, WHO Says

TMZ.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
2020 was the year of 'rona, but 2021 could be another year plagued with a new ailment that's apparently on the come up ... "super gonorrhea," which is getting a COVID assist. The World Health Organization (WHO) told the Sun a mutant, more powerful…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gonorrhea Gonorrhea Sexually transmitted infection


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Bondi revellers fined for COVID violations

 Sydneysiders could learn what rules will apply to their New Year's Eve parties on Monday, as Sydney's Avalon cluster tops 120 cases.
SBS
COVID-19 positive prisoners escape from hospital in UP's Bulandshahr [Video]

COVID-19 positive prisoners escape from hospital in UP's Bulandshahr

Four prisoners who were hospitalised after being tested positive of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr escaped. Most of the escaped prisoners were thieves, one of them is jailed for eve-teasing. Police succeeded in arresting three escaped prisoners and one is still absconding. Search operation is on to nab the fourth prisoner.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Coronavirus updates: Unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans; EU begins mass vaccinations across 27 nations; 332K US deaths

 Jobless benefits expired for millions as Trump and Congress struggled over stimulus details. The EU began its vaccination program. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25 [Video]

Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25

India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The government said the development was a morale booster for frontline workers deployed at the slum. The administration credited its community-based model, which had also been hailed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:30Published

Looming questions over U.K. variant of coronavirus

 World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says containing the transmission of the coronavirus is key, in order to prevent the virus..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Overuse of antibiotics for COVID-19 to blame in 'super gonorrhea' spike [Video]

Overuse of antibiotics for COVID-19 to blame in 'super gonorrhea' spike

The unnecessary overuse of antibiotics during the coronavirus pandemic has created a rise in drug-resistant strains of super gonorrhea, according to a new report.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:30Published