Anthony Quinn Warner Confirmed as Nashville Bomber, Died in Explosion

TMZ.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Authorities have confirmed the identity of the Nashville bomber -- it's who everyone thought it might be, and his fate is also sealed ... the guy's a goner. The U.S. Attorney for Tennessee made the revelation Sunday at a presser, saying 63-year-old…
News video: 'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing

'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing

 When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed. Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as a 'person of interest.' Authorities called the blast 'intentional,' and hundreds of...

Anthony Quinn Warner, person of interest in Nashville bombing, is longtime resident with electronics expertise

 The person of interest in the Nashville bombing, Anthony Q. Warner, is a longtime resident of the area who held several IT jobs.
USATODAY.com

Nashville RV bombing: Police officers provide harrowing details of blast

 US police officers have given harrowing details of the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, at times getting choked up reliving the..
New Zealand Herald
'Stay on your feet. Stay alive' -Nashville cop [Video]

'Stay on your feet. Stay alive' -Nashville cop

Nashville Police officers who evacuated the city's downtown area ahead of a vehicle explosion Christmas Day became emotional on Sunday as they spoke out for the first time publicly since the blast occurred.

Credit: Reuters Studio

12/27: Cooper, Figliuzzi, Gottlieb, Dewine, Whitmer

 This week on "Face the Nation," an early Christmas morning explosion rocks the city of Nashville, and more than a million Americans have been vaccinated as..
CBS News

U.S. agents search home after Nashville blast [Video]

U.S. agents search home after Nashville blast

Federal agents investigating an explosion in Nashville searched a two-story suburban house on Saturday for clues as to why a motor home blew up and injured three people in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Person of interest in Nashville bombing identified by authorities

 At least one person of interest has been identified in connection to the explosion of a recreational vehicle in downtown Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas..
CBS News

Nashville Bombing Person of Interest Had Similar RV in 2019

 The person of interest whom cops and feds are raiding right now had a very similar looking RV parked on his property as recently as last year. Check out what we..
TMZ.com

Person Of Interest Identified In Nashville Explosion [Video]

Person Of Interest Identified In Nashville Explosion

CBS News has learned investigators have at least one person in custody in the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBS News’ Jessi Mitchell reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago

Nashville Mayor Predicts Questions In Bombing Investigation Will Be Answered ‘Relatively Soon’

 Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Sunday he believes there is a "lot of momentum" in the ongoing investigation into the bombing that rocked a section of Nashville...
CBS 2 Also reported by •NewsyUSATODAY.com

Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion as investigators search home south of the city

 Officials have previously said they have recovered human remains at the scene of the bombing in downtown Nashville and an FBI official...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS News

Nashville RV Explosion a ‘Likely’ Suicide Bombing: CNN

 An explosion that took place in Nashville on Christmas Day was a "likely" suicide bombing, law enforcement officials said Saturday.
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com