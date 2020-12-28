Global  
 

Hilaria Baldwin Comes Clean About Heritage After Being Accused of Faking Spanish Accent

AceShowbiz Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Days after a Twitter user questions her identity and culture, the wife of *Alec Baldwin* clarifies that she was born in Boston, Massachusetts and used to use the name Hillary.
