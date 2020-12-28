Global  
 

Alec Baldwin Imitates Wife Hilaria Baldwin’s Accent In Old Clip Amid Drama: Watch

OK! Magazine Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
After accusations about Hilaria Baldwin’s heritage surfaced online over the weekend, an old clip of her husband, Alec Baldwin, impersonating her questionable accent has come to light.  “My wife is from Spain … I don’t mean to be racist when I put that accent on, by the way,” he said in a 2013 interview with Read More
News video: Hilaria Baldwin responds to claims she faked her heritage

Hilaria Baldwin responds to claims she faked her heritage 01:50

 Hilaria Baldwin posted a lengthy video in response to critics who say she has been misleading about her Spanish heritage.

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed he is in a yoga group with Alec Baldwin and has adopted the actor's approach to rejecting pictures in public.

 On December 21, a tweet dropped that has unleashed a level of f-ckery and chaos not seen since Dominic West wore his "f-cking around in Rome" clothes home to...
 Hilaria Baldwin is reacting to some discussion online regarding her accent and her heritage. The 36-year-old wife of Alec Baldwin, who was born in Boston, Mass.,...
 Ireland Baldwin is weighing in on the controversy surrounding her stepmom. On Sunday (December 27), Hilaria Baldwin was the topic of major debate on social...
