Young Thug Denies Girlfriend Jerrika Karlae's Abuse Allegation Is About Him
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
After the female rapper insinuates that she has broken up with her longtime lover whom she calls 'the devil,' the 'Stoner' hitmaker claims that he has been single for almost two years now.
