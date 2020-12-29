Global  
 

Aww! Emma Roberts And Garrett Hedlund Welcome A Baby Boy

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Actress Emma Roberts has welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. According to TMZ, The 29-year-old welcomed her son on Sunday, December 27, and he weighed around 9 lbs. Both the new mom and her baby are said to be doing well and the couple has decided on the name Rhodes for their Read More
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited
Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy

Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy

 Emma Roberts has given birth to a baby boy called Rhodes.

