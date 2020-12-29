Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Selma Blair Cried And Had Trouble Staying Awake Over ‘Quiet Christmas’ Without Mom

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
It’s been an odd Christmas this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and the celebs are feeling it too. Selma Blair had a tough Christmas as it’s the first without her mother who passed away in May.  “A quiet Christmas. We did not see our friends or family besides our tiny group. I have had trouble Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - The Christmas Thief

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - The Christmas Thief 03:12

 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - The Christmas Thief - Dressed as Santa, The Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) steals Christmas from Whoville. Plot synopsis: The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. His main source of aggravation comes during...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Artist handcrafts beautiful Christmas diorama for her mom [Video]

Artist handcrafts beautiful Christmas diorama for her mom

An artist in Bavaria, southern Germany made this beautiful miniature handcrafted Christmas scene as a present for her mom because although they agreed not to exchange expensive gifts, she still wanted

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Two strangers offer to adopt a family of five for the holidays, giving them a merry Christmas [Video]

Two strangers offer to adopt a family of five for the holidays, giving them a merry Christmas

After Nancy Potwine received help from strangers who had seen her story 18 years ago, she vowed to help other families at Christmas. This year it was a struggling mom of four who was received the..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:54Published
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Film Clip - Can't Escape Christmas [Video]

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Film Clip - Can't Escape Christmas

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Film Clip - Can't Escape Christmas - Carolers hound The Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) all the way through Whoville. Plot synopsis: The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:27Published