Liam Payne Says Harry Styles Looked Great in a Dress for Vogue Photoshoot

Liam Payne Says Harry Styles Looked Great in a Dress for Vogue Photoshoot

TMZ.com

Published

Harry Styles and Liam Payne may not be together professionally anymore, but on a personal level Liam clearly has Harry's back, applauding him for his fashion choice that triggered some really unfair criticism. Harry was getting dragged for wearing…

Full Article