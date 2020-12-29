Harry Styles and Liam Payne may not be together professionally anymore, but on a personal level Liam clearly has Harry's back, applauding him for his fashion choice that triggered some really unfair criticism. Harry was getting dragged for wearing…Full Article
Liam Payne Says Harry Styles Looked Great in a Dress for Vogue Photoshoot
TMZ.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Liam Payne Says Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Cover Was Great
Just Jared Jr
Liam Payne is reacting to his fellow One Directioner Harry Styles‘ Vogue cover! The 27-year-old singer opened up about his..