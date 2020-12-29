Global  
 

ESPN's Booger McFarland Calls Out Black NFL Stars for Focus on Brand, Not the Game

TMZ.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Washington cutting Dwayne Haskins has ESPN's Booger McFarland in a bad mood, and he's essentially blasting the NFL's young Black stars for throwing away multi-millions ... over TikTok. Booger dropped this hot take Monday night, claiming the…
Booger McFarland Booger McFarland American football player


ESPN American pay television sports network

Tennessee drops out of Liberty Bowl, pauses team activities after positive COVID-19 tests

 ESPN reported Monday that Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt and multiple Volunteers players were among the positive COVID-19 tests.
USATODAY.com
Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL [Video]

Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Ravens rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a report on the league's website said. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published
Pope Francis Meets With NBA Players at the Vatican [Video]

Pope Francis Meets With NBA Players at the Vatican

According to ESPN, Sterling Brown, Kyle Korver, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Tolliver and Marco Belinelli met with the pope on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL's J.D. McKissic Honors Tupac, Nipsey Hussle With Rap-Inspired Cleat Design

 Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic is showin' some California love on his newest pair of cleats ... by honoring Tupac and Nipsey Hussle with an..
TMZ.com

NFL teams racing for remaining playoff spots

 CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments as the NFL season nears a close.
CBS News

32 things we learned from Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season

 Sunday ended with four AFC teams, each with a 10-5 record, vying for the conference's three wild-card spots in the NFL playoffs.
USATODAY.com

With one game left, Dallas Cowboys keep NFL playoff hopes alive by beating Philadelphia Eagles

 Should Washington lose to Philadelphia next week, the winner of the Cowboys at New York Giants matchup will take the NFC East Division title.
USATODAY.com

Dwayne Haskins Dwayne Haskins American football quarterback

Dwayne Haskins says Washington Football Team releasing him wraps up 'worst week of my life'

 Dwayne Haskins said the Washington Football Team releasing him wrapped up the "worst week of my life."
USATODAY.com
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Released by Washington Football Team [Video]

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Released by Washington Football Team

On Monday, the Washington Football Team announced that they had released their quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Washington Football Team releases quarterback Dwayne Haskins

 Haskins began this season as the starter but was benched after four weeks. He returned in week 15 after an injury to starter Alex Smith.
CBS News

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Ratatouille musical: Stars join show that was cooked up on TikTok

 Adam Lambert and Tituss Burgess lead the cast for a show that was cooked up by fans on TikTok.
BBC News

Trump administration appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions

 San Francisco, Dec 29 : The Donald Trump administration in the US has appealed against a federal judge’s order that blocked restrictions on TikTok from taking..
WorldNews

Trump continues fight to get TikTok banned

 The US president has accused the Chinese tech firm of passing on information regarding American users to Beijing. Earlier this month, a court ruled in favor of..
WorldNews

TikTok’s one-night Ratatouille musical will star some of Broadway’s biggest names

 Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has some big Broadway talent on board for its January 1st streaming performance. Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, Kevin Chamberlin,..
The Verge

