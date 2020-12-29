Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Halsey Apologizes For Sharing Eating Disorder Photo After Backlash — See Reactions

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Owning up to her mistakes. Halsey took a chance and shared a vulnerable health-related photograph with her fans on social media and promptly found herself facing criticism for potentially triggering others. The “Bad At Love” singer decided to participate in a viral Instagram trend, requesting that her followers ask her to share a photo of Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: Halsey Apologizes For Sharing Eating Disorder Photo Without Warning | Billboard News

Halsey Apologizes For Sharing Eating Disorder Photo Without Warning | Billboard News 01:20

 Halsey Apologizes For Sharing Eating Disorder Photo Without Warning | Billboard News

You Might Like