Halsey Apologizes For Sharing Eating Disorder Photo After Backlash — See Reactions
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Owning up to her mistakes. Halsey took a chance and shared a vulnerable health-related photograph with her fans on social media and promptly found herself facing criticism for potentially triggering others. The “Bad At Love” singer decided to participate in a viral Instagram trend, requesting that her followers ask her to share a photo of Read More
Owning up to her mistakes. Halsey took a chance and shared a vulnerable health-related photograph with her fans on social media and promptly found herself facing criticism for potentially triggering others. The “Bad At Love” singer decided to participate in a viral Instagram trend, requesting that her followers ask her to share a photo of Read More
|
|
|
|
You Might Like