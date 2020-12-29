Anwar Hadid Clears Up COVID Vaccine Stance After Backlash: ‘I’m Not Anti Vax’

Anwar Hadid Clears Up COVID Vaccine Stance After Backlash: ‘I’m Not Anti Vax’

OK! Magazine

Published

Anwar Hadid may have ruffled some feathers by recently stating his opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine, but he’s hoping he can clear his intentions up. Hadid, 21, who is the son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, as well as brother to models Gigi and Bella, wrote on his Instagram stories December Read More

Full Article