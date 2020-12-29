Anwar Hadid may have ruffled some feathers by recently stating his opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine, but he’s hoping he can clear his intentions up. Hadid, 21, who is the son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, as well as brother to models Gigi and Bella, wrote on his Instagram stories December Read MoreFull Article
Anwar Hadid Clears Up COVID Vaccine Stance After Backlash: ‘I’m Not Anti Vax’
OK! Magazine 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Anwar Hadid clarifies anti-vaccine remarks
Cover Video STUDIO
Anwar Hadid is clarifying his stance on the coronavirus vaccine after recently insisting he "absolutely" will not be lining up to..